Seeing How Rich These Kids Are Will Probably Drive You Insane
Rico Rodriguez ($4 million) Rico is a child actor and he really started his acting career at an early age, by any standard. Rico Rodriguez wasn’t born into wealth though, and he did not have any big roles at first. After he accepted the role of Manny Delgado in TV show Modern Family. The character in that particular show gelled with audiences perfectly and turned him into an instant hit. Many have described him as one of the main reasons the shows reached such tremendous success.