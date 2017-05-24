So, How Long Do Drugs Stay In Your System?

How Long Drugs Stay In The Human Body

Essentially each drug, drink or chemical when consumed takes a specific amount of hours to be processed by our body. One of the most interesting facts is that out of all the drugs, (OTC or street drug), marijuana, which is one of the drugs that does the least harm to your health, actually lingers in your urine, blood, and hair for much longer than any harder drugs like heroin, MDMA or meth. This has caused many inconsistencies and badly conducted drug tests by employers, law enforcement or schools, leading to disproportionate penalization of marijuana users.

At any rate, to give you a clearer picture how certain drugs work, for starters, here’s a list of how long each of them can stay in your system.

Cocaine

One of the most popular drugs currently, cocaine (also known as ‘coke’ or ‘rich man’s aspirin) can linger around 3-4 days in the urine and 1-2 days in the blood stream.

Weed (Cannabis, a.k.a. Marijuana)

Marijuana (popularly known as weed), stays in the bloodstream for 7 days or two weeks, and can go up 30 days. It lingers in the hair for up to 90 days.

Amphetamines

Amphetamines (other known terms are speed, whizz, tweak) can stay in your urine for about 1-3 and around 12 hours in the blood.

Barbiturates

When used barbiturates are capable of being in the urine for at least 2-4 days, and 1-2 days in blood.

Benzodiazepines

After consuming benzodiazepines (BZD or sometimes referred to as “benzos”) you’ll find that they remain in urine for about 3-6 weeks, and 2-3 days in the blood.

Codeine

An opiate that’s structurally related to morphine (only less potent), the drug Codeine is commonly used as a painkiller or antitussive (i.e. cough medicine). It also has antidiarrhoeal properties. The legal opiate stays in the urine for 1 day and up to 12 hours in blood.

Heroin

Heroin, which is commonly considered to be the worst, most addictive and highly dangerous of all the predominant Illegal drugs, is able to stay in the urine for 3-4 days and it will hang around in the blood for about 12 hours.

LSD (D-Lysergic Acid Diethylamide)

LSD one of the cheapest drugs around, is actually a synthetic chemical and a very potent hallucinogen that remains in your urine for 1-3 days and up to 2-3 hours in the blood.

MDMA (‘Esctasy’)

“Ecstasy,” MDMA or psychedelic amphetamine is a very popular psychoactive drug that will linger in the urine for 3-4 days and around 1-2 days in blood.

Methamphetamine

We’ve all seen Breaking Bad. Well, if you haven’t seen it, you really should. And yeah, the stuff they make in the show is “Methamphetamine” or rather crystal meth, which is perfectly capable of being in your urine for 3-6 days, while staying in the blood for approximately 24 – 72 hours.

Methadone

Methadone, classified as a potent opioid-based narcotic, is commonly used to treat moderate to severe pain and to counter withdrawal symptoms from more potent narcotics such as heroin. It stays in the urine for 3-4 days and in the blood for about 24-36 hours.

Morphine

The highly potent narcotic is actively utilized in hospitals to relieve severe pain. The drug stays in the urine for 2-3 days and 6-8 hours in the blood.