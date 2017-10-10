Star Wars The Last Jedi Trailer Breakdown — What We Know
Phasma is back and is preparing for what appears to be a bad-ass combat scene with Finn. Finn is recovering from his the cut on his back (courtesy of Kylo Ren in "The Force Awakens") This brief scene shows off Kylo Ren reaching out to someone, and the trailer shows that the other person is Rey (or at least the trailer was edited that way). What's already being referred to as the Carbon-Fiber face, here Kylo Ren goes through another emotionally intense moment, that's clearly connected to his mother, Princess Leia. Mark Hamill having a more prominent role this time around, and this is one of the many close-ups he gets in the trailer. Luke Skywalker says he wasn't afraid enough the last time he witnessed "such raw power." The Last Jedi trailer begins with the coolest shot ever. Feast your eyes on the new, upgraded AT-AT Walkers. Supreme Leader Snoke, the main evil behind The First Order, is no longer manipulating from the shadows but is now seen in this first-ever close up (in The Force Awakens we only saw him as a hologram. Oh man, it's not gonna be easy watching Carrie Fisher in such emotionally intense scenes... Leia is back and once again plays an important part in the Rebellion.