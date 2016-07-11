Study: Smelling Farts Might Be Healthy, Cure Illness

Great news for those of you with uncontrollable flatulence: a new study from the University of Exeter in England suggests that sniffing farts (or more accurately, the hydrogen sulfide in farts), may prevent mitochondria damage. The unluckiest researchers found that hydrogen sulfide gas in rotten eggs and air biscuits might even fight diseases like cancer, heart attacks, strokes, and dementia. Seriously.

More studies are needed to confirm, but if you’re already a believer, head on down to your local Mexican food joint, start sniffing, and live healthier. Or you can wait for the researchers to replicate the natural gas. Whichever works best for your schedule.