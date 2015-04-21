Bad News: She Orgasms Less Than You Think

Bad news — your girlfriend might be faking it. How do we know? Because chubbed-up researchers from Kinsey Institute told us.

The eggheads performed a study on orgasms to see how or if sexual orientation correlated to achieving climax. Sadly, their report, which was published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine, is an incredibly boring read with lots of big words and no pictures. Still, it had some interesting info in it …

After looking at data from more than 6,000 single men and women ages 21-65 via an internet questionnaire, the scientists concluded that straight women experience orgasm the least, while straight men achieve them the most. Also, seven percent of male participants in the study were found to be doomed to suffer from aorasmica — never achieving orgasm. (The non-scientific name for this is, of course, Perma Blue Ball Syndrome.)

Twenty-five percent of lesbian women surveyed were found to climax during every sexual encounter, while 46 percent said they orgasmed between 75 and 99 percent of the time. Heterosexual females didn’t fare as well — only 16.2 percent achieved climax 100 percent of the time.

In the end, this clearly tells us that we’re not as good in the sack as we thought. Great, now we’re depressed …