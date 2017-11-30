The Best Characters From Tarantino Films

Posted by | |

Page 1 of 10

sam-jackson

Stephen (Django Unchained) - Samuel L. Jackson

Actor Samuel L. Jackson is known for being one of the most prominently featured actors in Quentin Tarantino’s movies. He had various iconic roles in 5 different Tarantino films including Pulp Fiction (1994), Jackie Brown (1997), Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004), Inglourious Basterds (2009) and Django Unchained (2012). Django Unchained has him in the role of cruel and utterly evil character of Stephen, the “House Negro.” Creating that character was a challenge. Samuel explained in an interview just how difficult and long that particular process was.     Stephen quote: “Oh yes sir, I... I missed you. Like a, like a hog miss slop. Like a...a baby miss mammy's titty. I miss you like I misses a rock in my shoe.”

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Rate:

Related Posts

Study: Binge-Watching TV Can Make You Dumber, Dummy

Study: Binge-Watching TV Can Make You Dumber, Dummy

December 9, 2015

25 Things <i>Edward Scissorhands</i> Taught Us

25 Things Edward Scissorhands Taught Us

August 10, 2015

John C. Reilly on Good Advice, Dr. Steve Brule, and Meeting Chicks in Thailand

John C. Reilly on Good Advice, Dr. Steve Brule, and Meeting Chicks in Thailand

June 29, 2011

The 11 Hottest Women From The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)

The 11 Hottest Women From The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)

June 9, 2016