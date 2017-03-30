The Best Coffee Maker for Coffee Junkies

Moccamaster 10-Cup Coffee Brewer

On average Americans drink between two and four cups of coffee a day. Since you’re obviously above average that means you probably suck down five or six cups per day. Specialty coffee and gourmet bean consumption has seen a steady increase over the last decade, and coffee is an antioxidant-rich beverage that supplies energy and tastes great when you dump unhealthy things like sugar and artificial syrup into it. Some studies even suggest that, when consumed without added synthetic or fatty ingredients, coffee might help protect against several diseases, like type II diabetes and Parkinson’s.

So if you like to drink coffee you should probably consider getting a kick-ass coffee maker, right? Of course! The Moccamaster 10-cup coffee brewer ($330 @ Amazon.com) with glass carafe is handmade in the Netherlands and built with recyclable parts. Does that mean it’ll break sooner? Don’t be an idiot — it comes with a five-year warranty. All brewing aspects are A) easy to use, and B) carefully controlled for the perfect cup every time. Even better, the Moccamaster brews a full carafe — aka open-topped glass flask — in six minutes, which is on par with how much time you wait around at Starbucks for a goddamn shot of espresso.

Here are some more specs: The Moccamaster brews a full carafe within six minutes at 196 to 205 degrees Fahrenheit and maintains the temperature via dual-phase hotplate. (Put simply: the open-topped flask sits on a hotplate just like any other coffee pot.) Something that’s more helpful is the auto shut-off component. After 100 minutes the device atomically shuts down. The pulse-action brewer perfects the coffee’s bloom for ideal flavor. Lastly, it comes in 13 colors, so if you want to add color to your kitchen, the red, orange, or yellow will suffice.

