The Best Cross Training Shoes For Men

Can you use running shoes as cross trainers? Sure, but keep in mind that running shoes are built for lateral movement. Cross training shoes are constructed to accommodate more dynamic movement patterns — shuffling laterally, jumping, making cuts, etc. That said, if you find a comfy pair of running shoes that feel good when you’re doing a CrossFit, high-intensity, or circuit workout, stick with them. Otherwise, consider testing out a cross trainer shoe. Here are some of the best we could find …

Best Cross Training Shoes For Men

These shoes provide stability, and they allow you to move with speed. They have a very flat sole with multi-surface traction and a Zoom Air heel with reflective elements. They are made of strong synthetic material that offers a better fit.

These smartly designed training shoes are made of honeycomb mesh. They provide maximum comfort, fit, and support as they have a distinct eye row. The APL Propelium outer midsole offers additional comfort. They come in black/metallic silver.

These stylish sneakers have an IMEVA midsole for enhanced flexibility. The shaft is about 2 inches from the arch. The heel is about 1.5 inches, and it is made to absorb shock. These shoes come in almost 20 different colors.

These performance shoes are made of synthetic nubuck and mesh, and they have an Ortholite liner for moisture control. The sole is built for outstanding traction, and the midsole is made of AdiPRENE. They are available in lots of different colors.