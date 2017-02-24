The Best Gadgets for Beer Drinkers

You don’t need gadgets, fancy glasses, or anything other add-ons to enjoy beer. All you need is beer, really. However, that’s not to say that some accessories or glasses don’t make the experience more enjoyable. Or that some gadgets for beer drinkers aren’t cool or useful — especially the breathalyzer or Fizzics. And for those who are reading this after hours of drinking beers, you’re probably more prone to agree with us … as well as impulse shop. Cheers to credit card debt!

Best Drinking Gadgets For Beer Drinkers

#1. Tuff-Luv Personalized Viking Beer Horn Glass with Birch Wooden Stand ($36 @ Amazon.com)

Since you don’t want to hunt the way Vikings used to, drink like they used to. The cool-looking novelty beer glass was clearly modeled after the traditional Nordic style drinking horns. The product comes with a stylish wooden stand a horn-shaped glass made from soda-lime glass. Plus, if you ever throw another Viking-themed party, you’ll be a step ahead of the game.

#2. Vastar Professional Breathalyzer with Semi Conductor Sensor and LCD Display ($19 @ Amazon.com)

Since DUIs are, like, sooooo yesterday — and you’re an asshole if you drive drunk and put other people in danger — the Vastar Breathalyzer comes in handy when you’re not too sure if you’re buzzed or over the legal limit. Its high accuracy and is crafted to measure just how much concentration of the alcohol there is in your body. The gadget also has smart MCU control, when the test result is above 0.05% BAC or 0.50‰ BAC or 0.25mg/l or 50mg/100ml, meaning it will emit an audio and video warning to alarm.

The device’s LCD screen makes it perfect for nighttime use, when you’re hopefully more likely to put a few away (unless you have a super cool boss who’s down with you boozing at work, obviously) It is also portable, easy to carry, and costs a fraction of what you’d pay in court fees.