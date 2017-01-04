The Best Movie Quotes Ever

A List of (Probably) The Most Quotable Movies Ever

If you’ve seen Taken you know the line. And if you’ve seen any of the Taken sequels you know what bad movies truly are. Still, it’s a quote worth remembering and it’s stuck with us. Is it the most famous or most quotable movie? Nah. There are countless options and it comes down to preference. We can’t quote Love, Actually or Shakespeare in Love even though there’s a decent chance some halfway decent quote appeared in those shitty movies. That being said, here are a bunch of bunch of memorable movie quotes that are guaranteed to make you laugh, think, or simply take up time while you’re at work or cramming your face into your phone while bored.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Even if you’re a Cohen Bros. junky, it’s hard to argue that The Big Lebowski isn’t their greatest achievement. “The Dude” Lebowski is a character that’s very tough to avoid when you’re talking movie quotes.

Memorable Big Lebowski quote:

The Dude: “I’m the Dude. So that’s what you call me. You know, that or, uh, His Dudeness, or uh, Duder, or El Duderino if you’re not into the whole brevity thing”