The Best Shampoos For Guys With Curly Hair

The Top Shampoos For Curly Hair

Just because you have curls doesn’t mean you’re destined to live out your days under the shadow of an unkempt ‘fro. With the plethora of hair products for guys with curly hair, you no longer need to dread how the hell you’re going to tame potentially unruly hair. As long as you’re educated — and it’s really not that hard — there’s nothing to fear, except maybe frizz. Unsurprisingly, the best shampoos for men with curly hair give you a head start.

Before we reveal those, let’s get a few things out of the way. No. 1: You gotta get your frizz under control. There’s nothing worse than walking around looking like you stuck your finger in an electrical outlet. Preventing scarecrow strands requires the right product, and the base layer is a quality shampoo.

Frizz happens because curly hair tends to be drier than straight since it’s more difficult for oils to travel down the hair shaft. So for curly hair you want to look for shampoos that are hydrating and moisturizing, and ideally specially formulated for curly hair. Okay, we think you’re ready. Here are a few of the best shampoos for men …

The French understand frizz — or at least it seems that way given the rate at which hair care products explode out of Paris. This one in particular fights frizz by keeping hair hydrated. Even humidity won’t throw you off track — Oleo-Curl has humidity control to keep things from getting out of hand should you find yourself on a jungle walk.

“The results of using this shampoo are immediate,” says Natalie Brache, Master Stylist and Color Specialist at Salon Glo in Valencia, California. “It prevents the curl from losing its form.”







If you often experiment with different hair colors, Bumble & Bumble is a good choice because it’s specially designed to heal curly hair that has been chemically treated. This is the best shampoo for curly hair because as soon as your foot hits your bathmat, your curls begin taking shape.

“Curl Conscious assists in curl memory, smoothing dry strands into place,” Brache says. This makes the styling process that much easier, lending a helping hand to any pomade or wax.







It may sound gross, but you need a certain amount of oil in your hair to keep it from drying out. That goes double for curly hair since it’s naturally drier. This is part of the reason it’s so important to buy products for curly hair specifically.

“This product hydrates and conditions the curls to keep them supple and shiny,” Brache says. Curvaceous is a sulfate-free shampoo that is very gentle on hair. Sulfate-free is a prerequisite for any of the best shampoos for curly hair because sodium sulfate is a moisture thief.