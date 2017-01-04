The Best Two-Player Drinking Games

Odds are you don’t need to make alcohol consumption a special occasion. As in, it’s not something you do on such rare occasions that you need to draw attention to the fact that you’re doing it. But whether you’re sitting around bored on a Tuesday evening, you’re looking to break up the monotony of drinking alone (or your date’s a lush), having a few go-to drinking games that two people can play isn’t a terrible idea. Flip cup is, obviously, better played in a group, and beer pong is an old staple but involves some props and a shitload of beers (preferably light ones so you’re not barfing after the fourth game). Plus, since we graduated college it’s not often we find the need to keep hundreds of red cups or ping-pong balls on hand.

That said, these games are easy to play and will certainly get you hammered with a two player minimum.

Best Two-Player Drinking Games

Drinking Game: Never Have I Ever

To start, the first player states something he or she has never done. For example, “Never have I ever been to Mexico for spring break.”

If the other player has done that activity in the past, he or she has to take a drink. In this case, a shot of tequila would be appropriate. Now, playing with a woman you’re interested in, however, can be tricky. Don’t toss out things she might consider sketchy or perverted. So saying, “Never have I ever banged six dudes in one night,” and then staring at her to see if she moved her cup would fall into that category.

Now, playing with a woman you’re interested in can get a little bit tricky. For example, you don’t want to toss out things she might consider sketchy or perverted. So saying, “Never have I ever banged six dudes in one night,” and then staring at her to see if she moved her cup would fall into that category.

Something more appropriate: “Never have I ever hooked up with multiple people in one night.” is better. Or, “Never have I ever been the cheater in a relationship.” might be even better.