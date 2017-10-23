Looking to keep your skin and complexion clear? Then you have to keep your pores clean and eat the right diet. Shoveling crappy foods down your gullet makes you feel and look crappy — in your midsection and your complexion. Here are some of the worst foods to eat for clear skin:Greasy foods not only clog your digestive tract, they do the same to the pores on your face. Cooking greasy meats over the skillet is just as bad as consuming them. That grease gets into your pores and causes some major breakouts.