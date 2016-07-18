Want To Be A Better Kisser? Avoid These 19 Things While Kissing

Kissing may not be as exciting as it was when you were a kid in middle school. Just as boob grabbing lost its luster, kissing and making out now seems to be a gateway to greater things as the relationship progress. Problem is, if you’re a shitty kisser you’re going to damage your ability to keep her around. What woman wants to be with a guy who turns them off?

So in order to tell you how to become a better kisser, we figured we’d find tips from women that can help you perfect your craft. Starting with your PDA level …