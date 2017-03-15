Have “Old Man Skin”? These 5 Tips Will Help Change That

Just like we’ve all known a dude who was balding since middle school, we’ve also known a dude or two with Old Man Skin (OMS) while they were in their 20s. If you’ve avoided OMS so far, congrats. But now that you’re older and have been exposed to things like UV rays and everyday pollution, you’re going to need to work harder to keep your skin looking healthy and feeling hydrated.

Interestingly enough, a man’s skin is roughly 20 percent thicker than a woman’s skin; it’s also more oily and less prone to wrinkles. That said, daily shaving habits can leave it dehydrated and irritated. So while winkles and crow’s feet and imperfections are bound to plague us all, there are things we can do to slow them from showing up.

Get Rid of Old Man Skin

1. Choose The Right Grooming Products

Lots of things can cause pores to clog. Anything form pollution to ingredients in certain grooming products to hormonal changes can cause breakouts, so it’s hard to determine the exact cause. Hell, even the pomade and gels you use can cause skin irritations. So if you’re already lost the battle you need to call in the big guns to blast the bacteria out of your pores. Give Proactiv’s ($60 @ Amazon.com) three-step approach a chance. It’ll treat and hydrate troubled areas in a painless and effective manner. You know you’ve seen their infomercials and if you’re already covered in hideous blemishes, do you really have anything to lose? All you need to do is follow directions for their three-step process — and considering the bottles are numbered, if you can’t do that you deserve a horrid complexion.

2. Wash Your Face Daily

It sounds basic, and it is, but most guys either run soapy water across their grill and call it a day. Put a little more effort in; using a good cleanser or exfoliating face wash can keep pores unclogged and prevent pimples and ingrown hairs. ManCave Natural Face Wash ($10 @ Amazon.com) removes oils without drying out your skin; it’s also free of parabens and sulfates.

(Parabens prevent bacteria growth and have been used in cosmetics since the 1950s; in the 1990s health concerns and potential links to cancer were raised. They’re in many products and the debate seems ongoing.

Sulfates are ubiquitous and found in everything from toothpaste, shave cream, body wash, and facial cleanser. You probably won’t notice a difference in a product if it does or doesn’t contain sulfates, but if you’re looking to cut back on the amount of chemicals you’re putting on your skin — and that’s not a terrible idea — check the labels for sulfate-free and paraben-free.)