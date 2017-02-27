Tips To Make Missionary Position Less Boring

How To Make Missionary Position Sex More Exciting

A lot of guys ask me if I like missionary position or if I find it boring and count the seconds before the sex is over. The answer isn’t cut and dry. Sure, missionary can get boring when you’re with a boring guy. But when a guy suggests we mirror stuff he’s seen in porn — such as reverse cowgirl — it’s not exactly the most comfortable experience, either. Whether it’s my lower back, upper back, vagina — or pussy, as our eloquent president calls it — I don’t want to engage in any activity that’ll leave me hurting. That said, going three times in one evening will do that, but I’m down to make exceptions to the rule, too.

Back to the mission: No, the missionary position is not boring to enjoy or prefer this sex position, but if you’re looking to spice it up (which isn’t a bad thing) use these tips and tweaks …

The Pillow Prop-Up

You may have come across this idea when you were in high school but discarded it because you didn’t want someone’s ass close to the thing you’ll rest your head on in an hour or so. Still, it works, so consider revisiting: Place a cushion or two under her butt and she’ll:

A) be more comfortable, and

B) elevate her pelvis so you have a better shot at hitting her G-spot.

Take it up a notch by placing her legs on your shoulders, which allows you to have more control but can be risky if you’re not too gentle. Ask her before you make any moves and check in after she gives the green light to make sure she’s enjoying it. Sometimes when I’m with a bigger guy and he’s using this technique it feels as though my organs are being whacked around by a pool stick. Not good.