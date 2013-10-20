9 Tools That Should Be In Your Toolbag

Chance are your toolbag (or toolkit, toolbox, tool cabinet, tool whatever) looks like a junk drawer. Spare parts from the GRUNDTAL you put together from IKEA, glue, nails, tacks, receipts, and paint brushes somehow find their way in there. And we get it — you’re no Tim “Tool Man” Taylor. That’s fine, so long as you have the essentials. If you can find these nine products in the clutter, you’re ahead of the game.

#1. HAMMER

It’s your go-to when hanging pictures to tapping out hinge pins, and freeing a stuck window. But it’s also good for smashing ice and splitting an intruder’s skull.

Cool hammer to own: The Cole-Bar Hammer ($55)

#2. NEEDLE NOSE PLIERS

They say you can remove a broken light bulb from a socket with a potato or an apple. Don’t try it. Instead, use these. They’re also good for removing your Prince Albert in a pinch.

Cool pliers to own: The Milwaukee 6-in-1 Combo Pliers ($36)