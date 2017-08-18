Over the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s first day in office, he was the topic of 41% of the news stories, according to a report from the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media. According to Fortune.com:

The study looked at print editions of the New York Times, the Wall StreetJournal, and the Washington Post and main newscasts from CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC. The study also looked at three European news outlets: the U.K.’s Financial Times, BBC and Germany’s ARD.

At the study’s conclusion, most of the news coverage was found to be negative, with Fox offering the most postive coverage of all sources studied. So, does that mean President Trump is right about being mistreated by the media in these seven instances? You tell us.

What happened: Trump gave a speech to U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduates.

When: May 17, 2017

What Trump said: “Look at the way I have been treated lately, especially by the media. No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can’t let them get you down, you can’t let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams.”