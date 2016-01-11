Video: Dude Gets KOed, Stands Up, Does A Dance, Then Leaps Out Of The Ring

If you’re a guy who trains to fight in a ring and you get knocked out with a wicked kick to the face, one way to play it off is to pretend like your face doesn’t feel as though a giant size 12-foot just broke your bones. That’s what most of us would do (well, most of us who aren’t crying that we just caught some dude’s plantar’s warts to the grill.)

Or you can do what this dude opted to do, which was pretend as though getting knocked out was the way to win. It’s a bizarre 34 seconds that baffles the guy’s opponent the ref, announcers, and crowd before the probably-concussed loser goes all Rey Mysterio over the top rope onto a concrete floor. That’s 0-2 for the night, buddy.

While he was probably concussed — it was a monster kick to the head — we’re guessing the next few days with a bruised spleen and sore ribs will be more painful than his aching brain.

