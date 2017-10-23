13 Friday the 13th Jason Voorhees GIFs Because Halloween

It's October, and because of the Halloween tie-in, channels like AMC and the El Rey Network play (and replay) horror films such as Halloween, Friday the 13th, and Fright Night on a loop. Nothing wrong with that, as far as we're concerned. But to save you the boredom of sitting through every Jason Voorhees film — despite some being so terrible they're tough to stomach, we still love the character so much that it overshadows the shitty storylines and acting. Plus, there are lots of cool death scenes (and, actually, resurrection scenes).Our favorite death scene? Where he knocks the boxer's head off, and it comes to us courtesy of the shittiest film in the franchise — Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan. Thing is, that's not Jason's best GIF. Not by a long shot …