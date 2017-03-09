Wolf Boxers That’ll Highlight Your Junk To Perfection

Wanna let your wild side out without letting your little soldier run wild? Slip on any of these wolf underwear ($20 for 3 @ Amazon.com). The form-fitting undies are a blend of 95 percent cotton and 5 percent polyester to provide optimal movement. The briefs in black, dark gray, and light gray — just like a wolf’s coat. How clever! We can’t really justify why anyone would want to own a pair, but they’re on $20 if you do. Otherwise, check out some of these other options:

The Best Underwear Briefs For Men Who Hate Boxers

Underwear For Men: Boxer Briefs