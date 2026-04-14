BetterHelp Explains Why We Should Celebrate International Day of Happiness

Every year on March 20, people across the globe observe a date designated by the United Nations to acknowledge something both deeply personal and universally shared: the human pursuit of happiness. The International Day of Happiness is more than a symbolic gesture. It reflects a growing consensus among researchers, policymakers, and mental health professionals that well-being deserves the same institutional attention as economic output. For platforms like BetterHelp, which have spent over a decade connecting people with licensed therapists online, the occasion serves as a meaningful reminder of why mental health support matters so deeply to individual and collective flourishing.

The Origins of a Global Observance

The International Day of Happiness was established by the United Nations General Assembly on June 28, 2012, through Resolution 66/281. The first official celebration took place on March 20, 2013, with events held in countries across every continent. The date was chosen by Jayme Illien, the UN special advisor who championed the initiative, for its significance as the March equinox, a moment experienced simultaneously by all people on Earth. The concept drew heavily from Bhutan’s long-standing philosophy of Gross National Happiness, a governing framework that has prioritized psychological well-being, cultural vitality, and environmental health over purely economic measures since the 1970s.

At its foundation, the day challenges a deeply ingrained assumption: that progress can be measured by GDP alone. The UN resolution explicitly called for “a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes sustainable development, poverty eradication, happiness and the well-being of all peoples.” Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon captured the spirit of the occasion when he stated, “The pursuit of happiness lies at the core of human endeavors.” Since its launch, the observance has grown into a global campaign coordinated by Action for Happiness, a nonprofit network spanning more than 160 countries.

What the Science of Happiness Tells Us

Happiness is not simply a mood. Researchers in the field of positive psychology have documented its far-reaching effects on physical health, social relationships, and cognitive function. Longitudinal studies have shown that higher levels of life satisfaction are associated with longer life spans, stronger immune function, and greater resilience under stress. The World Happiness Report, published annually in conjunction with the International Day of Happiness, tracks national well-being across metrics including social support, freedom of choice, generosity, and perceptions of corruption, revealing consistent patterns in what drives human contentment at scale.

Mental health sits at the center of this picture. Conditions such as depression, anxiety, and chronic stress are among the most significant barriers to sustained happiness worldwide. The World Health Organization has estimated that hundreds of millions of people live with depression globally, with many more experiencing subclinical levels of distress that diminish quality of life without crossing a diagnostic threshold. Addressing these challenges is not just a matter of individual welfare. Happier populations tend to be more productive, more engaged in their communities, and more likely to maintain the kinds of social connections that research consistently ties to long-term well-being.

How Online Therapy Connects to the Pursuit of Well-Being

One of the most persistent obstacles to happiness, particularly in the context of mental health, is access. Traditional in-person therapy, while valuable, presents structural challenges for many people. Geographic barriers, scheduling demands, cost, and social stigma all serve as friction points that prevent individuals from seeking the support they need. Online therapy platforms have worked to address these barriers directly, and the data suggests the approach is gaining real traction.

The online therapy service has connected more than 5 million people worldwide with licensed mental health professionals since its founding in 2013. According to a review by Healthline, the platform offers therapy via in-app text, live chat, audio, and video calls, giving users flexibility in how they engage with their counselors. Subscription plans range from $70 to $100 per week, a price point that, as HelpGuide notes, compares favorably with out-of-pocket costs for traditional in-person sessions, which can often run between $100 and $200 per visit. BetterHelp’s subscription pricing is based on factors such as a person’s location, referral source, preferences, therapist availability, and any applicable discounts or promotions that might apply.

The platform features a network of more than 30,000 licensed therapists, all of whom hold relevant credentials and have completed a minimum of 1,000 hours of hands-on clinical experience. After completing an intake questionnaire, users are matched with a counselor suited to their needs and preferences, often in as little as 24 hours. This efficiency matters. For people already struggling with low mood or anxiety, the prospect of waiting weeks for an appointment can itself become a barrier to seeking care.

Clinical Outcomes and What the Data Shows

The relationship between therapy and happiness is not just anecdotal. BetterHelp’s internal 2024 outcomes data shows that 72% of clients experienced a measurable reduction in symptoms during their first 12 weeks of therapy. The platform tracks progress through standardized assessments, including the PHQ-9 and GAD-7, administered approximately every 45 days to monitor shifts in mood and anxiety levels over time. Live therapy sessions received an average rating of 4.9 out of 5, based on more than 1.7 million client ratings collected that year.

Perhaps most striking is the profile of who is turning to online therapy. According to the platform’s 2024 data, 40% of new members were experiencing professional mental health support for the first time in their lives. This suggests that digital platforms may be reaching populations that have historically gone without care, whether due to stigma, geography, cost, or limited awareness of available resources. The platform also donated the equivalent of $14 million in therapy services through partnerships with more than 100 nonprofits in 2024, reflecting an institutional commitment to expanding access beyond those who can afford subscription fees.

These figures align with broader research on the effectiveness of online therapy. Multiple independent studies have found that teletherapy produces outcomes comparable to in-person treatment for a range of common concerns, including depression, anxiety, and stress. As Choosing Therapy reported, one study specifically indicated that online therapy may be effective in reducing the effects of mild anxiety and depression, supporting the platform’s clinical positioning as a resource for those experiencing everyday mental health challenges rather than acute crisis situations.

Celebrating March 20 with Intention

For mental health professionals and those who work in the field of psychological well-being, the International Day of Happiness is less a celebration of an emotion and more an invitation to reflect on what enables human flourishing. Happiness, in the scientific sense, is not simply the absence of sadness. It encompasses a sense of purpose, meaningful relationships, the capacity to cope with adversity, and a feeling of agency over one’s own life. Therapy, when it works well, may support all of these dimensions.

The resources BetterHelp has published on happiness acknowledge that the observance can serve as a prompt for practical action, from writing down things one is grateful for, to spending intentional time with loved ones, to making the decision to seek professional support when it is needed. These are not trivial suggestions. Gratitude practices, social connection, and professional therapeutic engagement all have meaningful research support as contributors to psychological well-being.

The day also surfaces a broader point about public awareness. Many people who might benefit from therapy have never tried it, whether because they are unsure where to start, uncertain about whether their struggles “qualify,” or simply not aware that accessible options exist. The International Day of Happiness, with its global reach and media attention, creates an opportunity to shift that calculus. When organizations working in mental health use the occasion to communicate clearly about what therapy involves and who it is for, they may help lower the threshold for someone considering it for the first time.

A Platform Built Around Accessibility

The connection between the International Day of Happiness and platforms dedicated to mental health access is not incidental. The UN’s founding vision for the observance centered on the idea that happiness is a universal human goal, and that societies have an obligation to create conditions that support it. Mental health care is one of those conditions. The expansion of accessible, affordable therapy options represents a structural contribution to well-being at scale.

Online therapy services have made it possible for people in rural areas, those with limited mobility, those managing demanding work schedules, and those who feel more comfortable engaging from home to access professional support that might otherwise have been out of reach. The communication options available through platforms like this one, including messaging, live chat, phone, and video sessions, reflect an understanding that there is no single right way for people to engage with a therapist. What matters most is that they do.

The World Happiness Report consistently identifies social support as one of the strongest predictors of national happiness rankings. Therapy, at its best, is one vehicle through which people build the internal resources and relational capacity that social support depends on. As awareness of the International Day of Happiness continues to grow, the mental health community has both the opportunity and the responsibility to make that connection explicit: that investing in psychological well-being is not a luxury, but a foundation for the kind of life the UN envisioned when it first designated March 20 as a global day of recognition.

It is worth noting that online therapy is not appropriate for every situation. Individuals experiencing acute mental health crises, suicidal ideation, or conditions requiring intensive clinical intervention should seek in-person care or contact emergency services. For those managing everyday stress, anxiety, relationship difficulties, or simply seeking a space for personal growth, professional support through platforms reviewed favorably by publications like Healthline and HelpGuide may be a meaningful step in the direction of lasting well-being.