Bitcoin Surges 20%: How Crypto Holders Are Exploring Cloud Mining Income in 2026

Bitcoin is back in the spotlight after one of its strongest rallies of 2026.

BTC has climbed roughly 20% this week, briefly moving above $79,000 and reaching its highest level in about three months. At the same time, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen renewed inflows, adding to expectations that bullish momentum could continue.

As Bitcoin recovers, many crypto holders are asking a different question: instead of simply waiting for BTC prices to rise, is there a way to put existing digital assets to work?

Cloud mining is one option gaining renewed attention.

Cloud Mining Returns to Focus

Traditional Bitcoin mining requires expensive ASIC hardware, electricity, cooling and ongoing maintenance. Cloud mining removes much of that complexity by allowing users to access computing power operated through remote data centers.

SHRMiner provides cloud mining contracts for users holding BTC, ETH, DOGE/LTC, ZEC, and other supported cryptocurrencies.

Users do not need to purchase mining machines or manage technical infrastructure. After selecting a contract, the platform allocates the corresponding cloud computing resources, while mining operations and maintenance are handled remotely.

Key features include:

No mining hardware required

Multiple supported cryptocurrencies

Automated cloud computing allocation

Enterprise-scale data-center infrastructure

24-hour settlement according to contract terms

Mobile and desktop account access

For long-term crypto holders, the model provides an alternative to constantly trading market swings: allocating part of their assets toward computing-power contracts designed to generate periodic payouts.

How to Get Started

Getting started with SHRMiner involves four steps:

1. Create an account

Register with an email address. New users may qualify for a $15 promotional bonus.

2. Choose a mining contract

Select a contract based on budget, duration and projected payout.

3. Activate cloud computing power

Once activated, the corresponding mining resources are allocated and operated through remote data centers.

4. Receive contract earnings

Eligible earnings are calculated and credited according to the selected contract’s settlement schedule.

No ASIC installation, electricity management or equipment maintenance is required from the user.

Exploring Cloud Mining Opportunities Above $27,700

SHRMiner offers contracts across different funding levels and durations.

Contract Name Price Profit Days Principal + Total Return New User Experience Agreement $100 $4 2 $100+$8 Bitdeer Sealminer A2 Pro $500 $6.25 5 $500.00 + $31.25 Litecoin Miner L9 $1000.00 $13.00 10 $1000.00 + $130 Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Imm $5000.00 $70.50 25 $5000.00 + $1762.5 Bitcoin Miner S21e XP Hyd $10000.00 $151.00 35 $10000.00 + $5285 ANTSPACE HW5 $50000.00 $905.00 45 $50000.00 + $40725

Some higher-value contracts may show projected cumulative earnings above $27,700, depending on the selected plan and its terms.

For more cloud mining contracts and specific terms, please click here to view the product details.

Why Crypto Holders Are Paying Attention

A Bitcoin bull market creates opportunities, but it also creates a dilemma. Selling BTC generates liquidity but reduces exposure if prices continue higher, while simply holding the asset does not generate recurring cash flow on its own.

Cloud mining offers another approach.

Instead of trying to predict every market move, crypto holders can explore using part of their assets to access remotely operated mining infrastructure and potential contract-based income.

As Bitcoin’s momentum strengthens again in 2026, the conversation is shifting from simply “How high can BTC go?” to “How can I make my crypto assets more productive?”

For investors exploring that question, SHRMiner provides one potential route into cloud mining without the cost and technical complexity of operating physical mining equipment.