Cocktail Recipes: Wild Turkey Maple Apple Cider

Normally we don’t drink apple cider because it’s loaded with sugar. (Just so you know, both apple cider and apple juice both contain 24 grams of sugar per 8-ounce cup. The daily sugar intake for men is nine teaspoons, or 36 grams, according to the American Heart Association.)

However, when we’re boozing — and during the holidays we’re certainly doing a lot of that — we’ll happily toss rational thinking aside and indulge in sugar, fat, and whatever food is served so long as it’s covered in a layer of grease. So sugar content aside, if you’re looking for a delicious cold-weather cocktail that’s ideal for a to give you a solid post-Thanksgiving dinner stinger after suffering through the horrors of having to sit through your family duke it out over whether Donald Trump will try to rule America Putin-style or if Hillary Clinton should be hauled out of her damp, dark depression in handcuffs, whip up this easy-to-make cocktail recipe for a bourbon maple apple cider using Wild Turkey. Aside from the apple cider, you should have all of the mixings on hand, and they’ll help mask the bourbon in a way that will allow you to down the beverage like it’s a booze-less cider drink. For those with an iron gut, feel free to add a few more ounces of Wild Turkey.

BOURBON MAPLE APPLE CIDER

Ingredients:

6 ounces Wild Turkey 101

4 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

4-6 teaspoons pure maple syrup to taste

1 cup spiced apple cider

Apple slices for garnish

Ice

Make it:

1. Add ice to a glass and a cocktail shaker

2. Add bourbon, lemon juice, maple syrup, and apple cider to shaker

3. Shake it in the same manner in which you’d use a Shake Weight

4. Strain into a glass and garnish each with a slice of apple



*Photography by Erica Schultz.







You Look Like You Could Use Another Drink. Make This Next: Jim Beam Apple Ginger Cider







