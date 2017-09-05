11 Cool Bathroom Books For Any Guy’s, Uh, Bathroom

Cool Bathroom Books for Guys

We’re not going to get into details about bathroom habits. To each his own, and if you want us to start yapping about that at least buy us a drink first. However, we do know that every trip to the bathroom isn’t like the scene from Dumb & Dumber. You know which one we’re talking about …

Point is, there’s downtime. According to a survey performed in 2012, about 75 percent of people admitted to using their smartphones while using the bathroom. We’re guilty of that, too. But a change of pace is when you can leave the phone in your pocket and sift through an interesting and easy-to-read book. Our suggestions: Buy cheap. Think about the germs and danger those pages are in. Also, pick out ones you can flip through and pick up from anywhere — no intricate plots required. Here are five good choices …





The same dude that wrote 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die and 1001 Songs You Must Hear Before You Die scored another paycheck with another great idea. Tracking down unreleased gems from artists like Dr. Dre, Foo Fighters, Jimi Hendrix, Bruce Springsteen, Phish, Beastie Boys, and David Bowie — to name a few — and writing about what we all missed out on, why it never came to fruition, and the future of the recordings is an interesting read.













