How To Pretend You Like A Crappy Christmas Gift

Tips for When You Get the Worst Christmas Gifts

Receiving, er, we mean giving Christmas or holiday gifts is the best part of the holiday season. Especially when you hit a home run with an amazing present that you scored for a super cheap price. You look like a baller afterward and, most importantly, you've made someone's day a little bit better. Of course, the favor isn't always returned. Sometimes you're on the receiving end of a truly awful, useless, and junky gift that should go straight from your hands to the dumpster and ends up being more disappointment than delight. Trouble is, you have no idea what you're in store for until you tear that wrapping paper open. In order not to offend anyone, you need a Christmas poker face so you can appear jolly when you're really feeling jilted. Your best and most realistic way of doing so is to always prepare for the worst. Always. Even if it's someone who has been reliable in delivering amazing gifts in the past, don't count on them. The worst thing you can do is offer one of these faces. They're dead giveaways: