Four British jockeys to follow in the 2024-25 jumps racing season

As the 2024-25 jumps racing season approaches, all eyes turn to the jockeys who will shape the sport over the coming months. With a thrilling mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars, British racing fans are in for a treat as these talented riders battle it out for supremacy in the bet on horse racing markets across the country’s most iconic courses.

In this article, we highlight four British jockeys to watch closely this season, each poised to leave their mark with skill, determination, and a hunger for success. Whether you’re a devoted fan or new to the sport, these are the names you won’t want to miss.

Harry Cobden

Crowned British jumps racing Champion Jockey for the first time last season, Harry Cobden is a rider that’s always worth keeping on side.

Cobden trailed behind Sean Bown in the race for the title but took advantage of his close friend picking up a costly injury on Boxing Day to steal the trophy from Bowen’s grasp.

The jockey won an array of Graded contests last season, including top-level contests in the form of the Ascot Chase and Challow Novices’ Hurdle, as well as extending his list of Cheltenham Festival winners with Monmiral in the Pertemps Network Final.

Being the stable jockey for 14-time Champion Trainer Paul Nicholls means that Cobden is never out of the winner’s circle for long, and he will be in the mix for the title again this year.

Sean Bowen

While Bowen and Cobden have an extremely close relationship off the track, the 27-year-old didn’t shy away from the fact that it was still hard to watch his rival steer clear in the race for the title while he was sidelined.

The toughest moment of that unfortunate spell was when Cobden guided home 2022 Grand National winner Noble Yeats in the Grade 2 Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham, a ride that Bowen was booked for after forming a good relationship with the horse.

Bowen still had a remarkable campaign despite the setbacks, including wins in the Liverpool Hurdle and the Fighting Fifth Hurdle, and the painful memories of last year could spur him on to the jockey championship this season.

Harry Skelton

Moving on to a couple of the more experienced riders, Harry Skelton won the Champion Jockey title in 2020-21 and is a formidable force alongside his brother Dan, who was pipped to his first trainers’ title by Willie Mullins last season, in the National Hunt racing Sphere.

The 35-year-old extended his Cheltenham Festival to nine winners in March, with a hat-trick of victories as Grey Dawning won in the Golden Miller Novices’ Chase, Langer Dan defended his Premier Handicap and Protektorat landed the Ryanair Chase.

Skelton is currently second to Bowen in the Jump Jockeys’ Championship race at the time of writing, and while there is still a long way to go, the 2020-21 winner is worth siding with as he’s operating off a strike rate of 25%.

Nico de Boinville

Nico de Boinville leads a much calmer life than the other three jockeys on this list, with rides outside the big meetings a rarity for the 35-year-old.

However, he still takes his job very seriously. As Nicky Henderson’s stable jockey, De Boinville also gets the opportunity to ride some of the best horses in the sport—including Constitution Hill.

With more Grade 1 wins than any other active British jumps jockey, there’s no question about De Boinville’s ability, and he will have plenty of opportunities to add to his 16 Cheltenham Festival winners in March.