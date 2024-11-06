How Is AI Transforming the World of Virtual Dating?

Ever heard of Ethan Keiser, the young NYC resident who created an artificial intelligence (AI) program that sends women on dating apps text messages exclusively made up of quotes from American Psycho and James Bond movies? It all started when Keiser posted a TikTok video stating that he had reverse-engineered a string of top dating apps and stored some 49,000 dating profiles in a database. He then developed a program that swiped right on every profile, and obtained around 5,000 matches. To speak to his matches, he exclusively used quotes from both American Psycho’s Patrick Bateman and James Bond himself. Surprisingly, some 500 women agreed to date him! Keiser’s experiment is just one of the many ways in which AI is making dating more creative, original, and effective.

AI Relationship Coaches

If you’re talking to someone online (or in person) and you’d like to take things to the next level, it’s normal to feel a surge of insecurity. Questions like “Are they into me too?” or “How can I let them know how I feel without sounding too full-on?” may plague your mind. Sure, friends can offer good advice, but you may feel like asking a barrage of questions may overwhelm them. Ever considered a relationship coach? There are a plethora of apps and sites that can provide you with personalized advice and tips, including Meeno, DeepAI, and Takto.Ai. Meeno, for instance, can advise you on just about any pertinent relationship you may have, including friendships, family relationships, and of course, romantic ones. As such, if you’re sitting on the fence about whether or not to make your move, this app might be a good place to start.

AI Companions

Are you a fan of the film Her, starring Joaquin Phoenix? If so, then you may recall that the Oscar-winning actor played a man who falls in love with an artificial intelligence called Samantha. He is dismayed, however, when he discovers that she is talking to thousands of other people, just like him. Of course, AI is still to develop to the level of seeming empathy and connection Samantha was capable of. However, many people currently have their own AI girlfriend or boyfriend, whom they create on dedicated sites. Imagine being able to customize your ideal person’s appearance, personality, and backstory, then go on virtual dates with them and enjoy daily chats! For many people, AI relationships are a true sign of the disruptive nature of all AI technology.

Personalizing the Dating Experience

Most top dating sites have been using AI tech for years, as the impressive ability this technology has to comb through vast amounts of data and find compatibilities enables users to find partners more easily. AI can easily find others who share your interests and passions. You can also use AI platforms like ChatGPT or Perplexity to ask for suggested improvements for your profile and conversation style, to make you feel more confident when you connect with other users. AI can also help you discover patterns in your dating choices and open your mind to mistakes you can try to avoid making the second or third time around!

For most people who enjoy the convenience of online dating, AI has been no less than a boon. AI allows them to find their perfect match more quickly, which reduces the anxiety and fear of rejection that accompany virtual dating. From AI coaches to AI partners, there are many ways you can learn more about yourself while surviving in an ever-changing and increasingly digital-focused world.