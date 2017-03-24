5 Essentials For Any Liquor Cabinet

Posted by | |

Page 1 of 5

stock a liquor cabinet

If you’re putting a liquor cabinet together from scratch — and everyone has to start somewhere, right? — you can put a decent one together for about $100 or so. Doing so will give you and your guests ample drink options, which will certainly come in handy if someone you’re dating drops in for a post-date cocktail.

Also: 7 things you probably didn’t know about moonshine

bourbon
#1. BOURBON
Whiskey is blowing up in popularity. In 2012, whiskey sales outpaced those of gin, vodka, and tequila for the first time. Our suggestion: Go with bourbon; it’s a type of whiskey that has no additives other than water, and it’s sweeter than other whiskeys because of the amount of corn used in its production.

Varsity: Eagle Rare Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey ($37)
This 10-year-old Bourbon scored a “Gold Outstanding” at the 2013 International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC).

JV: Maker’s Mark ($30)
It’s not too pricey but still good enough to drink neat.

Make a Whiskey Sour:
• 1.5-2 oz. whiskey
• .75-1 oz. fresh-squeezed lemon juice
• 1 tsp. sugar
• Cherry or lemon wedge as garnish (optional)

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5

Rate:

Related Posts

Is Moonshine Illegal and 6 More Moonshine Facts

Is Moonshine Illegal and 6 More Moonshine Facts

May 20, 2014

The Best Stadium Bars In Baseball

The Best Stadium Bars In Baseball

July 19, 2012

The Science Of Getting Drunk

The Science Of Getting Drunk

June 22, 2016

Feel Drunk Without Risk Of A Hangover

Feel Drunk Without Risk Of A Hangover

November 12, 2013