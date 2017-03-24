5 Essentials For Any Liquor Cabinet

If you’re putting a liquor cabinet together from scratch — and everyone has to start somewhere, right? — you can put a decent one together for about $100 or so. Doing so will give you and your guests ample drink options, which will certainly come in handy if someone you’re dating drops in for a post-date cocktail.

#1. BOURBON

Whiskey is blowing up in popularity. In 2012, whiskey sales outpaced those of gin, vodka, and tequila for the first time. Our suggestion: Go with bourbon; it’s a type of whiskey that has no additives other than water, and it’s sweeter than other whiskeys because of the amount of corn used in its production.

Varsity: Eagle Rare Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey ($37)

This 10-year-old Bourbon scored a “Gold Outstanding” at the 2013 International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC).

JV: Maker’s Mark ($30)

It’s not too pricey but still good enough to drink neat.

Make a Whiskey Sour:

• 1.5-2 oz. whiskey

• .75-1 oz. fresh-squeezed lemon juice

• 1 tsp. sugar

• Cherry or lemon wedge as garnish (optional)