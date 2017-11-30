How To Talk Dirty Without Freaking Her Out

Tips For Dirty Talking Like A Pro
True story: I once dated a guy who compulsively grunted “Oh yeah, you like that? You like that?” almost the entire time he was on top of me. And no, I did not like that.
What I would have liked is if he had been a little less generic and repetitive. And since studies show that couples who get verbally nasty in bed report increased levels of intimacy and relationship satisfaction
, I think it’s safe to say that knowing how to talk dirty is an essential component to good sex. Thing is, as Mr. You Like That proved, it's not always easy for some guys to do — or to do well. So here are some basic, lady-friendly rules to get you started …