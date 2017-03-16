5 Saint Patrick’s Day Cocktails Any Guy Can Make

Saint Patrick’s Day Cocktails

We’re not going to any bars on Saint Patrick’s Day because we hate stepping on green vomit. That said, odds are high that we’re going to get loaded, and not just on green beer. Avoid feeling bloated by sucking down too many brews by subbing in these five festive Saint Paddy’s Day cocktails and shots.

IRISH PECKER

• 3/4 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey

• 1/4 oz lime juice

Fill up an old-fashioned shot glass with 3/4 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey and top it off with 1/4 oz of lime juice.

IRISH COFFEE

• 1 cup of brewed coffee

• 1 oz Baileys Irish Cream

• 1 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey

In a cup of freshly-brewed coffee, add 1 oz Jameson and 1 oz Baileys. Give it a stir, and finish it off with whipped cream.

DIRTY IRISH WHISKEY

• 1 1/2 oz Baileys Irish Cream

• 1 1/2 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey

Pour 1 1/2 oz Jameson and 1 1/2 oz Baileys into shaker with ice; shake. Pour into an old-fashioned glass and take it down.

PILLOW MINT

• 1 1/2 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey

• 1/2 oz Kahlúa coffee liqueur

• Splash of peppermint schnapps

Pour Jameson into an old-fashioned glass, add Kahlúa, splash with peppermint schnapps, stir and serve.

IRISH CAR BOMB

• 3/4 pint Guinness stout

• 1/2 shot Baileys Irish Cream

• 1/2 shot Jameson Irish Whiskey

Add Baileys to the shot glass and then top off with Jameson; pour Guinness into a pint glass 3/4 of the way full and let the drink settle; when you’re ready, drop the shot glass into the Guinness and pound it.