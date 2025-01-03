Amy’s Kitchen’s Organic Vegetable Lasagna Crowned Best Frozen Lasagna in Taste Test

Would your nonna give you the side-eye if you served up store-bought pasta? Not if you serve her Amy’s Kitchen’s frozen Vegetable Lasagna. The dish offers convenience without compromising the comfort of a traditional Italian meal. In recent taste tests, Amy’s Kitchen’s veggie lasagna emerged as the top choice among frozen options, even surpassing competitors that feature meat-based recipes.

This Amy’s Kitchen meal makes for a warm, decadent dish that’s convenient to keep stashed in your freezer for chilly winter nights during the most wonderful, yet chaotic, time of year. The Tasting Table website bit into multiple frozen lasagnas, ranking them from best to worst, and the Vegetable Lasagna from Amy’s Kitchen snagged the top spot.

“Craving homemade lasagna but short on time? Our Vegetable Lasagna is winning hearts (and taste buds)!” Amy’s Kitchen wrote in a post on LinkedIn. “According to Tasting Table, ‘A layered delight made with ricotta cheese, zucchini, and spinach, Amy’s vegetable lasagna is the BEST frozen lasagna out there.’ It’s a game-changer for busy people (read: everyone) who don’t want to compromise on ingredients and flavor.”

Vegetarian Victory Through Quality Ingredients

Amy’s Kitchen’s Vegetable Lasagna is a cut above thanks to thoughtful ingredient selection. The company prioritizes organic components throughout its recipe. These premium ingredients create a lighter, fresher taste that mirrors homemade. The brand maintains strict standards for its ingredients, stating on its website that it aims to use organic ingredients whenever possible, particularly for vegetables, grains, and beans.

Tastingtable.com revealed, “We microwaved each single serving package and considered the flavor of the sauce, texture of the noodles, quality of the cheese, and more. The ingredients list also features a variety of organic veggies, such as carrots and onions, as well as extra-virgin olive oil and Parmesan cheeses, which imbued the dish with a light, homemade quality. Due to its superior ingredients, Amy’s Vegetable Lasagna beat the other contenders, many of which contained ground beef or sausage meat.”

Taste Test Performance

During comprehensive testing, evaluators examined multiple aspects of each frozen lasagna, including sauce flavor, noodle texture, and cheese quality. Amy’s Vegetable Lasagna demonstrated superior performance across these criteria.

Sweet Earth’s mushroom lasagna secured third place in the rankings, featuring portabella mushrooms, spinach, and a five-cheese blend in a garlic-mushroom sauce. This offering delivers 16 grams of protein per serving while maintaining an ideal balance between pasta and filling. By contrast, Great Value’s meat lover’s lasagna placed at the bottom of the rankings. Testers noted issues with thick, chewy noodles and criticized both the quantity and quality of the meat sauce, particularly its unsuitable spice profile.

The Amy’s Kitchen Vegetable Lasagna Difference and What Others Are Saying

Fans of Amy’s Kitchen’s Vegetable Lasagna have plenty to say about the popular product.

On target.com, a reviewer named Amah wrote, “This is about as good as a microwaveable lasagna can get. The tomato sauce is flavorful and doesn’t taste watered down. Can clearly taste the ricotta, and there are a couple solid layers of the zucchini and spinach. Made my kitchen smell like tasty tomato basil. I was expecting to find this ‘okay’ but was pleasantly surprised and plan to buy it again.”

Also on target.com, a reviewer named IslandGirl posted, “Very delicious ingredients used. Perfect side for having lunch or dinner with a nice salad.”

Even people who are not typically into frozen food are singing the praises of this product online. “I’m not even a frozen meal person, but I got ill and was lookin for options,” a reviewer named Jvictory wrote on target.com. “Got this based on reviews when doing my order, and yeah, it’s that good. Seriously. Wish I had bought more lol.”

In an effort to bring more value to its customers, Amy’s Kitchen has also made its vegetable lasagna available in a family-size version.

“We know that inflation has been difficult,” Amy’s Kitchen President Paul Schiefer explains. “It’s raised the cost of food for a lot of people across the country. And we also know that a lot of families are balancing child care with work and life, and they need something that really tastes good, that’s convenient, and feeds the whole family at an affordable price.”

Apparently, reviewers agree. “When we realized that there was a larger version available — the Amy’s Family Size Vegetable Lasagna — we grabbed our forks and got ready to dig in,” reports a review on freezermealfrenzy.com. “While a lot of ‘family sized’ meals really only have enough food for one or two people, this dish lives up to its name. It’s a pretty big lasagna, and it’s stuffed with ingredients, which means even a smaller serving is going to be pretty filling.”