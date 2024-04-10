Horses to Look Out For at Royal Ascot 2024

There is no meeting like Royal Ascot on the international horse racing calendar. Not only does it attract the best horses, riders, and trainers from around the world, but it is full of glitz and glamour.

If you are planning on making a trip across to the British course this year, or plan to watch the meeting on television, here are some horses to look out for.

The Return of Kyprios

The feature race at Royal Ascot is the Ascot Gold Cup and it was won in 2022 by Kyprios. Unfortunately for connections of the horse, he was unable to defend his crown in 2023 due to injury. This year, the former winner is the +250 favorite in the bet on horse racing.

Kyprios is proving popular in the horse racing predictions made by the leading tipsters in the sport as he has had a good preparation for the 2024 Flat season. Aidan O’Brien’s runner is expected to return to action at York’s Dante Meeting in May in the Group Two Yorkshire Cup.

What a race! Kyprios wins the Gold Cup for Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien! 🏆#RoyalAscot @Ascot pic.twitter.com/tRuwuj4Ifw — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 16, 2022

The six-year-old dominated the 2m stayers’ division in 2022, winning six races, including four Group One races. If successful at Royal Ascot, he will give his trainer a record-extending ninth triumph in the day three contest at the meeting.

Vandeek May Be a Sprinting Superstar

With four wins from his four starts in 2023, Vandeek showed he has a huge future in the sport. The sprinter is set to line up in the Commonwealth Cup this year where he is one to beat in the three-year-old contest.

Simon and Ed Crisford’s runner won the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes last season, two races at Group One level. In the latter, he got off to a slow start but he soon made up ground, finishing better than any of his rivals for a two-length success.

The unbeaten sprinter could take on some of the leading open-age sprint contests in Europe later this year if he produces another big performance at Royal Ascot.

British Classic Contender City Of Troy Set for King Edward VII Appearance

Four of the five British Classics will be run before Royal Ascot, and it is expected that City Of Troy will win at least one of those. O’Brien’s star colt is the favorite to land the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket and Derby at Epsom.

City Of Troy. Brilliant in the Dewhurst Stakes 🚀



🏇 Three runs

🥇 Three wins

🏆 G1 Native Trail Dewhurst Stakes

🏆 G2 Superlative Stakes

😍 What a prospect@Ballydoyle | @NewmarketRace pic.twitter.com/wo7HJP2EjH — Racing TV (@RacingTV) October 14, 2023

The son of Justify had a 100% record as a two-year-old, with his biggest success coming in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket back in October. Reports from Ballydoyle suggest he has grown over the winter, so it is going to be exciting to see him in action in the King Edwards VII Stakes at the Royal meeting.

The race at Royal Ascot usually sees the Derby winner feature in their age bracket for the final time in their career. O’Brien won the race with Japan in 2019 and Changingoftheguard in 2022, and his latest colt will give him a great chance for more glory.

Royal Ascot 2024 takes place between June 18-22, with five days of excellent racing planned at the stunning racecourse in Berkshire.