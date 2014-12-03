8 Cool Messenger Bags For Men

It's tough for men to carry stuff. Tiny man purses are a no-no, and bulging pockets both slow you down and make you look like either a pervert or a woman-hipped freak.
So for most guys, a solid messenger bag is the answer. And while security is important — you need something that's going to protect your stuff from both the elements and your own clumsiness — it's not the only thing that matters. You also want it to look good. These messenger bags do it all.
Cool Messenger Bags for Men
Sometimes the best messenger bags are also the simplest in terms of style. Case in point: this leather satchel is classically stylish but has more utility that you'd initially think. There are multiple interior pockets for larger items like your computer, iPad, and e-Reader, and smaller storage spaces for keys, sunglasses, and wallet.
Extra durable. Extra space. And extra affordable, the Katee Military Canvas bags are also made to fit a laptop up to 17 inches. A dual leather strap keeps the bag fastened to your body while the 2 large pockets and 2 side pockets keep your gadgets, gizmos, and other gear safe from the elements.