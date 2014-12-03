8 Cool Messenger Bags For Men

Leather Bags Now Unisex Cross Shoulder It's tough for men to carry stuff. Tiny man purses are a no-no, and bulging pockets both slow you down and make you look like either a pervert or a woman-hipped freak. So for most guys, a solid messenger bag is the answer. And while security is important — you need something that's going to protect your stuff from both the elements and your own clumsiness — it's not the only thing that matters. You also want it to look good. These messenger bags do it all.

Cool Messenger Bags for Men

PICTURED: Leather Bags Now Unisex Cross Shoulder Messenger ($60 @ Amazon.com)

Sometimes the best messenger bags are also the simplest in terms of style. Case in point: this leather satchel is classically stylish but has more utility that you'd initially think. There are multiple interior pockets for larger items like your computer, iPad, and e-Reader, and smaller storage spaces for keys, sunglasses, and wallet.

best laptop and messenger bags for men kattee #2. Kattee Military Canvas Shoulder Messenger Bag ($54 @ Amazon.com)

Extra durable. Extra space. And extra affordable, the Katee Military Canvas bags are also made to fit a laptop up to 17 inches. A dual leather strap keeps the bag fastened to your body while the 2 large pockets and 2 side pockets keep your gadgets, gizmos, and other gear safe from the elements.

