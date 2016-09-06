Own It: Ka-Bar Tactical Spork Tool

Posted by | |

ka bar tactical spork

The Ka-Bar Tactical Spork Tool ($15 @ Amazon.com) is pretty straightforward: it’s a spork — a hybrid fork and spoon — that also happens to turn into a badass 2.5-inch serrated blade when you unsheathe its handy spork top. Made from heavy-duty, dishwasher- and food-safe safe plastic, the tool is precisely what you’d want in a variety of situations. For example, if you were camping in the great outdoors and an enormous bear approached you could … well, the 2.5-inch blade might not be enough. We’ve heard you should make noise and/or haul ass away from the bear if at all possible.

That said, if you were in the great outdoors and needed a knife — situation handled. And after you used that knife if you were in need of a tool to eat — again, situation handled. Above all, it’s a cool, cheap thing to own. Even if you’re not in the wilderness it’s not a horrible thing to keep in your car for both hunger and personal security reasons.

However, as far as what you call it, always refer to this as a tool. If you’re ever questioned by law enforcement and you say you have a knife it can be considered a weapon. This is a tool — just like a hammer or screwdriver or … spork. You can’t arrest someone for using a tool.

More stuff to buy: 8bitdo SNES30 Wireless Bluetooth Controller

snes controller bluetooth

Rate:

Related Posts

2016 Holiday Gift Guide: Outdoor, Sports, and Rec.

2016 Holiday Gift Guide: Outdoor, Sports, and Rec.

December 13, 2016

The Raleigh Record Ace: A New But Old But New Bike

The Raleigh Record Ace: A New But Old But New Bike

May 13, 2016

The Best Snow Sleds (For Adults)

The Best Snow Sleds (For Adults)

December 8, 2015

The Best Sleeping Bags For Camping

The Best Sleeping Bags For Camping

August 8, 2012