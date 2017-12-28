10 Cool Facts About Your Favorite 80s Cartoons

Unlike other cartoons, early advertising for ThunderCats was aimed at parents and explained the values that the show would be teaching children. Scripts were reviewed by a psychologist to ensure that these promises to parents were kept. Telepictures even created lesson plans for teachers to use in connection with the show. In 1986, a visually-impaired character, Lynx-O, was added to ThunderCats. He was portrayed as wise and equal to the other Thundercats. Lynx-O's addition also provided an opportunity to teach viewers about the Braille writing system.