5 Tips To Get Rid Of Back Acne

Tips For Getting Rid of Back Acne

You may be as jacked as Mark McGwire, but if you have the same bacne we’re assuming Big Mac had while he was on the juice, you won’t be, ahem, hitting any home runs with the ladies.

If you don’t know what causes acne — it’s the overproduction of sebum (oil), a blockage of skin pores, or a buildup of bacteria — it’s no big deal. The problem is that most men have no idea how to get rid of acne. There are some myths about how to do it, like cutting back on sweets or using products that dry out your skin. But that’s not what you should do about your bacne. So next time your back or skin breaks out, try these tips instead.

#1. WASH YOUR BACK DAILY

We’re not talking about letting the water hit your back in the shower. Pick up a bottle of antibacterial body wash or soap and lather it into your skin with your hands (or, even better, an exfoliating back brush). It’ll help keep your back clear by removing dead skin and bacteria.

