How To Give Yourself The Best Shave Ever

Shaving Tips Guys Need To Know

Most guys would consider selling their souls if it meant they never had to shave again. Yet as tedious as shaving is, it’s just one of those things that comes with the territory of being a dude. So you might as well do it right.

We’re going to take a guess that you think “doing it right” includes splashing a little water on your face, slapping on shaving cream, and hacking away with a razor, right? That works okay for some guys, but many suffer irritated skin and bloody nicks. To get the best shave ever, you need to put a little more care into the process.

#1. Look at the contours of your face

Check out how your facial hair grows. Not every man’s facial hair grows in the same direction. Also, don’t shave immediately after you wake up. Your skin will still be puffy, and this could lead to more nicks.

#2. Make sure you’ve got the right shaving tools:

Use a non-disposable razor. Disposable razors are cheap, cause nicks, and irritate the skin. The WEISHI Long Handle ($17 @ Amazon.com) has a 4.5-inch handle that’ll allows you to get a firm grip on things as you shave. The razor features a butterfly open, which allows for painless shaving and changing the blades. Five blades are included.

When you do shave, start with the easier areas first: the cheeks and neckline. That’ll allow more time for the shaving cream to sink into the tougher areas, like under the nose and around the jawline.





#3. Pick up a quality pre-shave lotion



Wash your face with warm water, or rub your face gently with a warm towel. This will remove dirt and oil, open your pores, soften the hair, and help reduce razor burn by creating a layer between your skin and the lather so the razor will skim your skin instead of dragging over it.

A good option is John Allan’s Slick Water Lotion ($20 @ Amazon.com), which should be applied before applying shaving cream to help eliminate skin irritation. It contains Tea Oil and Cucumber extracts for this purpose.

Barber Towel ($11 for pack of 12 @ Amazon.com) is made of 100 percent cotton, which will dry and wipe excess water, lotion, and shave cream from your skin without irritating it. The towels are 15″ by 26″.

Billy Jealousy Hot Towel Pre-Shave Treatment ($20 @ Amazon.com) is designed to soften your beard before you shave it. Apply with warm water to your face before applying your shaving cream. The heating agent is water activated. It’s an alternative to John Allan’s.









