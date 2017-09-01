How To Make The Perfect Apology

Tips For Delivering The Perfect Apology

When you find yourself in a pile of trouble with your lady, you might be tempted to buy some flowers and mutter, “Uh … sorry” in order to make it all go away. Well, that won’t work — instead, you need to be able to give her the perfect apology.

(FYI, flowers are most effective when given at random times for no reason other than to let her know you really like her.) If she catches so much as a whiff of insincerity, you’re toast. “It’s not enough to just say you’re sorry — a woman is looking for specific things from your apology that will reassure her that you really do feel remorseful,” explains Yvonne Thomas, PhD, a Los Angeles-based psychologist. No, that doesn’t mean groveling at her feet like a sad puppy. It means following this advice from Thomas …

1. COMMIT TO IT

Tone is just as important as word choice — and women are like mutant psychic bloodhound superheroes when it comes to sniffing out BS. If you’re not legitimately feeling badly about what went down, don’t go through with the apology. An, “Oh, by the way, my bad …” won’t convince her — and will probably piss her off even more.

When you’re ready, make what you have to say to her your No. 1 priority. Pause the Xbox, turn off the TV, put the computer to sleep, and slide the Blackberry out of thumbs’ reach. Then look her in the eye and say, “I really am sorry about what I did.”