What Guys Should Know Abou Wine

Wine Facts Every Guy Should Know

Even if you’re not a wine drinker, wine is one of those things — like beer and cheese — that you should know a thing or two about. Now, we’re not suggesting you need to go get a sommelier certification (or look up what sommelier means), but knowing some basic info can pay huge dividends when it comes to looking good while out on a date or while cooking dinner for a date.

#1: Drinking Wine Is Good For You …

The antioxidants in wine help the cardiovascular system, and the flavonoids — they’re organic compounds found in the skin and seeds of grapes — reduce your risk of heart disease. Studies have also shown that red wine may inhibit certain cancers and assist in the treatment for neurological disorders like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.