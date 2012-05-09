10 Cities For Porn Lovers

If Zack and Miri were going to make another porno film, they might consider staging the release party in Orlando, Florida, according to stats provided by Men’s Health magazine. That’s because the city where Mickey and Minnie Mouse entertain millions of kids each year actually beat off out Las Vegas (which was second) and Los Angeles, where most skin flicks are filmed, for the most porn-obsessed city in the nation. (Fun fact: L.A. ranked — not even kidding — 69.)

The magazine used criteria such as the number of porn DVDs bought, rented, and streamed; the amount of adult entertainment stores per city; the rate of porn searches on Google; and the number of subscribers to Cinemax, which shows softcore porn flicks during their After Dark adult programming block, to reach a conclusion. Rounding out the top ten: No. 3: Wilmington, DE, No. 4: Raleigh, NC, No. 5: Charlotte, NC, No. 6: Minneapolis, MN, No. 7: Atlanta, GA, No. 8: Tampa, FL, No. 9: Anchorage, AK, and No. 10: Austin. TX.