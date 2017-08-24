6 Ultra-Surprising Reasons Why Women Cheat

6 Reasons Why Women Cheat

I’ve cheated on boyfriends. Three of them. One of them knew, and two of them never found out. When I talk about my cheating phase with friends, I make it sound like I’ve learned my lesson, and that I’ll never do it again. And for the most part, I have. But I also know that I’m easily tempted. This is something I should probably discuss with a therapist — as well as a significant other, when that situation presents itself — but for right now, I can honestly say that I can’t promise I won’t cheat again. That said, I also can’t tell you whether your girlfriend will cheat or her reasons for cheating in the past. What I can tell you is what went through my head when I cheated … and why I kept doing it.

#1: Cheating Is An Easy Way To End A Relationship

No one feels good about cheating. But fooling around on the side can be an easier way to end a relationship than dealing with the mess of a breakup, especially when there’s no “good” reason for the breakup to occur. It might make you the villain, but it gets you out of a relationship in a hurry. I’ve pulled the trigger on a dating situation that way before.

We’d been dating for six months and I knew it wasn’t working. So I started dating other guys while we were still supposed to be exclusive. I ended the relationship by letting him know I met someone else. The cheating happened because, in my mind, the relationship had already ended.