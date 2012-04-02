9 Foods That Tame A Hangover

With a cure for male-pattern baldness supposedly on the way, we’re hoping scientists will finally get cracking on an even more important issue (if you have hair): a true cure for cancer heart disease AIDS hangovers. Unfortunately, even though there are plenty of products out there that claim to cure hangovers, none of them actually do.

Ma Nature, however, does offer some solutions. It doesn’t take a genius to know that drinking water is a must (coffee, however, can actually intensify your hangover), but not everyone knows there several foods with scientific properties that will make you feel less miserable. Uh, assuming you don’t puke minutes after eating them.

1. BANANAS

Electrolytes are crucial to proper body function, but they’re not produced solely in sports-drink labs. They’re just elements, like potassium and sodium, that your body needs. Bananas contain ample levels of magnesium and potassium, both of which are electrolytes that will help you refill what you lost by urinating 17 times last night due to all the beers.

2. EGGS

Eggs contain a lot of protein, which will boost serotonin levels and help improve your awful mood. They also contain the amino acid cysteine, which will help your body rid itself of leftover toxins.

3. GINGER

No, we’re not suggesting you should start gnawing on a ginger root. Instead, you can take it in pill form, mix it in tea, or even eat gingerbread cookies to reap its benefits; ginger has been shown to reduce nausea and gastrointestinal distress.

4. ASPARAGUS

A 2009 study found that some of the minerals, amino acids, and vitamins found in asparagus can ease hangover symptoms as well as protect the liver against toxins in booze.