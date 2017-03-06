7 Of The Best Messenger Bags For Men

The best messenger bags for men are comfortable, stylish, and durable enough to last a few years. While there’s nothing wrong with using a backpack to transport your stuff to and from work — half of us here in the office do — a messenger bag can look a lot more fashionable and feel a lot more compact. The shoulder bags we’ve found can be used for a wide range of tasks, from commuting with a laptop to traveling with diapers (seriously … though we hope they’re not meant for you).

And they all have one goal in mind — to keep your gear safe from earth, air, fire and a reasonable amount of water.

The Best Messenger Bags forMen

A big part of what makes vintage items worth picking up is the story that comes along with them — and these vintage bags from Defy have a badass story to tell, which makes them some of the coolest messenger bags for men.

Each Recon is made from battle-deployed M35 military canvas and/or vinyl truck tarps, along with vintage Austri Alpin Cobra buckles used by the U.S. Special Forces. (That’s why the bags come already looking worn-in.) The strap is an old seat belt and the trim is made from bike inner tubes. But while the outside and material are both rugged, the innards are roomy and built to support a 17-inch laptop, books, journals, and maps of enemy territory.

Ideal for work situations when you want to sport a sharp bag without dropping serious coin, the CLELO canvas messenger bag is an option; its stylish leather detailing, roomy interior and multiple pockets offers ample options to stash all your work accessories (USB cables, chargers, etc.) as well as after-work essentials (cologne, condoms, etc.).