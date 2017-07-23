Want To Look Younger? Have Sex, Study Says





Have More Sex To Look Younger: Study

You already know that sex is fun, feels amazing, and is free … most of the time. (We know, we know — you were young.) So you probably don’t need a whole lot more motivation to have as much sex as you possibly can.

But here are two more perks to getting down: Having more sex can be a boon to your health, and it can make you look up to seven years younger, a study reveals.



Research compiled by Dr. David Weeks, former head of old-age psychology at the Royal Edinburg Hospital in the UK, found that people who had sex an average of three times per week had younger-looking, more elastic skin courtesy of human growth hormone (HGH) that gets released while you bump and grind.

Here’s what Dr. Weeks had to say:

“My message is that lovemaking is good.

“The stereotype of an elderly person is that when they get their pension and bus pass, they stop having sex and that’s not true. “Sexual satisfaction is a major contributor to quality of life, ranking at least as high as spiritual or religious commitment and other morale factors, so more positive attitudes towards mature sex should be vigorously promoted.

“Sexuality is definitely not the prerogative of younger people and nor should it be.”

Now, the study didn’t specify which type of sex you should have — romantic and loving, hard and fast, a Craigslist surprise, etc. — but we guess it doesn’t matter. Well, unless your CL hookup robs your home or leaves you with an itchy surprise a few weeks later. Still, the latest sex news, paired with other benefits that sex offers, like a circulation boost and an endorphin release that can act as a sleep aid, anxiety deterrent, and a natural painkiller, confirms what we’ve known or suspected since we got our first boner: Sex is the best thing ever.



