5 Gifts For New Girlfriends

The Best Gifts To Give Your New Girlfriend

Guys who enjoy shopping for gifts for their girlfriends are a rare breed. Even those of us who have long-term girlfriends and have let her down countless times with crappy gifts still feel the anxiety build up in our chests when gift-giving time rolls around. That anxiety gets compounded tenfold when you’re in a new relationship because you might not have the wiggle room to screw up royally and keep her around.

But it’s the thought that counts, right? Sure, unless you’ve thought up a meaningless gift that’s cheap, corny, or has no connection to her whatsoever. Those gifts leave you looking like an unthoughtful tightwad. On the other hand, if you blow your paycheck on her in an attempt to impress her with your gift-giving skills, you risk looking overzealous and financially irresponsible. Yep, there are a lot of landmines to avoid when buying gifts for a new girlfriend.