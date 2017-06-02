How To Give A Woman A Massage — 10 Awesome Tips

Best Tips For Giving a Woman a Massage

Whether you’ve been together forever or you’ve just started dating, offering to massage a woman is a great way to score points. But to keep her from experiencing pain instead of pleasure while you have your hands on her, you need to know how to give her a massage. That way, when she strips down and gives you the green light to start rubbing you don’t accidentally apply the Vulcan nerve pinch.

For pointers on what to do — and what not to do — when massaging a woman, we spoke with Serena Vann, a Miami Beach massage parlor owner and masseuse with 10 years of experience.

Set the Mood

No need to burn incense and play the sounds of rain and thunder, but make the environment more conducive to relaxation by using a lamp instead of an overhead light and making a playlist that’s easy on the ears. Your tunes don’t have to be new age or instrumental, but if the song will rattle the walls or contains power chords, skip it.

Lube Up

Using oil or lotion will help your hands glide across her skin easier. You don’t have to pick up anything fancy from a website with a .xxx domain name, either. A bottle of Lubriderm from a local drug store will work fine.