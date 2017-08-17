Gym Fails That Will Totally Make You Skip Your Next Workout

The Best Gym Fails That’ll Make You Happy You Skipped Your Last Workout

As you’ve found out through broken relationships and countless hours playing Super Mario Bros. on NES back in the day, the best way to learn is by making mistakes. Thing is, that rule applied in the gym around thousands of pounds of iron and unforgiving machinery can lead to pesky things like crushed fingers, screwed up backs, torn muscles, and hours of rehabilitation. So, instead of going through that agony and making mistakes as you attempt to build muscle, shed fat, impress women with your ability to take a selfie while curling a dumbbell, we figured we’d help demonstrate how not to lift weights by using visual aids of other idiots people who have already made them for you …